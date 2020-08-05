15-year-old charged in Davenport gunfire incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a gunfire incident Friday in Davenport, police said Wednesday.

The teen, who was not named, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Scott County detention Center.

At 4:27 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Perry Street for a report of gunfire.

Police said it appears two vehicles exchanged gunfire with each other near the intersection of 12th and Perry street. Officers located fired cartridge cases and located one involved vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

