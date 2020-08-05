Art Summer Camps for Kids

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Pat Bereskin of Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf, IA, joined PSL to highlight plentiful options when it comes to summer camps for kids (of all ages!). The common element of all these camps is art because art can be an element in just about every discipline that you can imagine.

Bereskin and Paula talk about 28 different types of camps available including a clay lab, Crazy Crafts, a spa camp (make your own lip glass, soap & perform plus design your own label!), and horse camp (drawing the animals plus spending time at a local horse stable).

Contact the academy for more information registering for fall classes! Additionally, see their Facebook post embedded below.

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy / 2967 State St. / Bettendorf, IA / 563-508-4630

The Bereskin Art Gallery has just released their new Fall Class List!! Sign up for these new classes now :) Link to... Posted by Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

