Davenport Police presence on Mississippi River Wednesday afternoon

Davenport Police, Fire search Mississippi River on Wednesday.
Davenport Police, Fire search Mississippi River on Wednesday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police were searching in the Mississippi River near the Centennial Bridge on Wednesday.

According to a TV6 photographer on scene, Davenport Police officers, a Davenport Fire boat, city workers, and Davenport Police Dept. Crime Scene Unit were just west of the Centennial Bridge at around 3:00 p.m.

TV6 witnessed crews digging in the river and pull an object from the water.

We are working to confirm more information with Davenport Police.

