Family Museum in Bettendorf to close for two weeks

Employees will be furloughed
Bettendorf's Family Museum is now a certified autism center. (KWQC)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Family Museum, in Bettendorf, will be closing for two weeks this month and furloughing its staff, according to new information appearing at the facility’s Facebook page and website.

The city-owned museum (which re-opened May 22 after having been closed for nine weeks due to the COVID-19 shutdown) will be closed August 9th-23rd due to a lag in both attendance and revenue since re-opening. The following appears at the Family Museum website:

“Museum closed August 9-23. Due to a decrease in attendance and revenue since reopening in late May, we have made the difficult decision to close the Family Museum and furlough all staff for two weeks. This decision was made with guidance from the City of Bettendorf Administration and the City Finance Department. It is necessary to help ensure the future of our programs and activities.

We will be here on Monday, August 24 to welcome visitors back, and we will strive to ensure your experience is safe by continuing our stringent cleaning regimen and reduced capacity. Thank you for your continued support during this difficult time in our community.”

Due to a decrease in attendance and revenue since reopening in late May, we have made the difficult decision to close...

Posted by Family Museum on Monday, August 3, 2020

