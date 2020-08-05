Advertisement

Henderson County man arrested for aggravated domestic battery, resisting peace officer

Ethan S. Hand, 22, was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Interfering with the reporting of Domestic Violence.(Henderson County Jail)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - An Oquawka man has been arrested on multiple charges after the Oquawka Police Department responded to a domestic violence call. 

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the call responding to a home at Green Street around 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday.

After investigation, the sheriff’s department says Ethan S. Hand, 22, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. 

Deputies say Hand became violent, battering the officers and causing minor injuries to one deputy during the arrest.

According to the sheriff’s department, Hand was then also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. 

Hand is being held at the Henderson County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance.

