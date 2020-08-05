Illinois health officials announce 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 2 females 80s

Gallatin County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County; 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Union County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 50s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,668 tests for a total of 2,896,063.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29 – August 4 is 3.9%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,552 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 368 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.