Illinois health officials announce 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.
- Carroll County: 1 male 80s
- Clark County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 2 females 80s
- Gallatin County: 1 male 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County; 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Union County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 50s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
IDPH is reporting a total of 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,668 tests for a total of 2,896,063.
Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29 – August 4 is 3.9%.
As of Tuesday night, 1,552 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 368 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
