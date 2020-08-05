Advertisement

Illinois health officials announce 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

  • Carroll County: 1 male 80s
  • Clark County: 1 male 60s
  • Coles County: 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 2 females 80s
  • Gallatin County: 1 male 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Lake County; 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • LaSalle County 1 male 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
  • Union County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 50s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

IDPH is reporting a total of 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,668 tests for a total of 2,896,063. 

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29 – August 4 is 3.9%.  

As of Tuesday night, 1,552 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 368 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

