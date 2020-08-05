Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign order restoring felon voting rights Wednesday

(KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will sign an executive order that will restore the voting rights of some felons at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Iowa State Capitol.

Reynolds said in June that she planned to sign the order restoring voting rights before the General Election in November.

The governor said in a short media brief that the signing will be live-streamed on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.