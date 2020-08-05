Iowa officials report more than 500 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 508 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 46,490 and 893 since the start of the pandemic in March.

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 498,035 people have been tested and 34,660 have recovered. As of Wednesday, 12 people have died, 984 have recovered and more than 23,800 have been tested.

The website also shows that 248 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday morning. Of those, 77 are in the ICU and 44 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

According to the website, Scott County reported 27 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,622.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

Muscatine: 832 confirmed cases (6,616 tested); 48 deaths; 708 recovered.

Louisa: 379 confirmed cases (1,810 tested); 14 deaths; 350 recovered.

Des Moines: 139 confirmed cases (4,219 tested); two deaths; 93 recovered.

Henry: 114 confirmed cases (2,597 tested); three deaths; 85 recovered.

Lee: 97 confirmed cases (2,858 tested); three deaths; 52 recovered.

Jackson: 146 confirmed cases (2,597 tested); one death; 53 recovered.

Clinton: 328 confirmed cases (5,620 tested); three deaths; 127 recovered.

Cedar: 120 confirmed cases (2,388 tested); one death; 92 recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.