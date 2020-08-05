Advertisement

Lane closures on Centennial Bridge

(Courtesy: Iowa DOT)
(Courtesy: Iowa DOT)(KCRG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced there will be lane closures on the Centennial Bridge on Thursday and Friday. 

  • Thursday, August 6, the Illinois-bound outside drive lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Friday, August 7, the Iowa-bound outside drive lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to IDOT, workers will be performing a bridge inspection.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zones.

