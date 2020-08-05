Lane closures on Centennial Bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced there will be lane closures on the Centennial Bridge on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday, August 6, the Illinois-bound outside drive lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, August 7, the Iowa-bound outside drive lane will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to IDOT, workers will be performing a bridge inspection.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution while driving through the work zones.

