Advertisement

Local 7U Baseball Team Ranked 2nd In The Nation

baseball
baseball
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local 7U Baseball Team Ranked 2nd In The Nation

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Five more test positive for COVID-19 within University of Iowa Athletics

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT

Sports

Big 12 football planning for 9 conference games and 1 non-conference game

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent

News

Five more test positive for COVID-19 within University of Iowa Athletics

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Head Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery says three of the positive tests came from players on his team.

Latest News

Sports

Reports: MLB cancels Field of Dreams Game

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
Major League Baseball will not be playing a game at the Field of Dreams movie site in 2020

Sports

Luka Garza will return to Iowa Basketball for senior season

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
University of Iowa center Luka Garza will return to Iowa for his senior year.

Sports

7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Sports

7-31 High School Softball 3rd Place State Tournament Games

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Sports

Sit Down Interview With U Of Texas Basketball Commit Emarion Ellis

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
Watch Skubie Mageza sit down with University of Texas commit, Emarion Ellis.

Sports

Sit Down Interview With U Of Texas Basketball Commit Emarion Ellis

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT