BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Christina McNamara Schmidt, Events Coordinator for the Quad Cities office of Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa , joined the show to outline all the changes for the local breast cancer fundraiser.

Race for The Cure is usually a June event in Moline. This year, Quad Citians can sign up to raise funds by participating in the More Than Pink Walk on October 18th at 1 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. The slogan is “Walk with us. We’re all in.” Your participation helps raise money to help women fighting breast cancer in our region through research, care, community, and action.

