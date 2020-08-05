Advertisement

New ‘Shop Iowa’ website helps small businesses amid COVID-19

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Small businesses are taking a financial hit during the Covid-19 pandemic. With more people shopping online, small businesses are left struggling to keep dollars coming.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IDEA) launched a new program Monday to help small businesses keep afloat. The online marketplace, called “Shop Iowa” serves as an online shopping hub for hundreds of small businesses across the state.

IDEA is offering a no cost online presence for small retailers who don’t have one of their own. The site helps small businesses showcase their products from which customers can arrange to pick up in store or have shipped to their house.

Grasshoppers gift and antique shop in Le Claire is one local QC business taking advantage of the opportunity.

Staci Hupp Ballard, Chief of Strategic Communications with IDEA says, “Small businesses are the lifeline of Iowa’s communities and this is a great way to show support of them. We know that we have seen so many success stories of small businesses transforming themselves and using this challenging time to think big and meet customers where they are. We know the ones that are thriving have a strong online presence.”

Every purchase made through Shop Iowa goes directly to an Iowa small business. Since the program launched, 150 small businesses have signed up to receive online services. Up to five thousand can take part in the initiative.

Businesses can register to sell at www.shopiowa.com/sell

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa could be removed from Chicago quarantine list

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Man charged with throwing rocks at Scott County Courthouse during protest in May

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Buffalo Police Chief T.J. Behning back on duty nearly three years later

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Maki and KWQC Staff
Chief Behning is back on the job nearly three years after being badly injured by a suspect in a stolen garbage truck.

News

Shop Iowa Small Business program launches

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa Economic Development Authority launched a new program Monday to help small businesses keep afloat.

Latest News

News

Police chase leads to arrest of woman wanted in Davenport convenience store robberies

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Milan issues boil order after water main break

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Iowa could be removed from Chicago quarantine list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Chicago officials said that three states, including Iowa, could soon get off the city’s travel order list.

News

Teachers gear up for new and challenging school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Some QCA schools are now days away from the start of the new school year

News

Buffalo Police Chief back

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago