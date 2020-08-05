New ‘Shop Iowa’ website helps small businesses amid COVID-19

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Small businesses are taking a financial hit during the Covid-19 pandemic. With more people shopping online, small businesses are left struggling to keep dollars coming.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IDEA) launched a new program Monday to help small businesses keep afloat. The online marketplace, called “Shop Iowa” serves as an online shopping hub for hundreds of small businesses across the state.

IDEA is offering a no cost online presence for small retailers who don’t have one of their own. The site helps small businesses showcase their products from which customers can arrange to pick up in store or have shipped to their house.

Grasshoppers gift and antique shop in Le Claire is one local QC business taking advantage of the opportunity.

Staci Hupp Ballard, Chief of Strategic Communications with IDEA says, “Small businesses are the lifeline of Iowa’s communities and this is a great way to show support of them. We know that we have seen so many success stories of small businesses transforming themselves and using this challenging time to think big and meet customers where they are. We know the ones that are thriving have a strong online presence.”

Every purchase made through Shop Iowa goes directly to an Iowa small business. Since the program launched, 150 small businesses have signed up to receive online services. Up to five thousand can take part in the initiative.

Businesses can register to sell at www.shopiowa.com/sell

