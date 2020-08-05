Advertisement

Partly Cloudy & Warmer Today

Hot & humid by the weekend.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - High pressure is helping us keep clearing skies by later this afternoon. This will result in highs near 80º area wide today with comfortable humidity. Winds are coming out of the south and will give way to the return of heat and humidity by the weekend. For the most part the area will be dry through Friday, with the exception of the far western counties having a chance for light rain Thursday night. Rain chances are keeping strong starting this weekend and will keep through the start of next week. The weekend heat will make the highs in the upper 80s feel near 95-100 degrees.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 79°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 59°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few raindrops. High: 80°.

