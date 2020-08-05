Advertisement

Partly Cloudy & Warmer Today

Hot & humid by the weekend.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A few passing clouds is about the active weather we can expect today as high pressure will continue to bring us mainly clear skies.  This will result in highs near 80º area wide today with comfortable humidity.  We are starting to see signs of the warmer air in our area late tonight and we may even have a few raindrops just west of the QCA on Thursday.  Overall though, most of the area will be dry through Friday with temps eventually getting back to the mid 80s. Several chances for rain arrive by Saturday morning through early next week.  While the timing is yet to be determined there should be several dry hours this weekend with highs near 90º.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 79°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 59°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few raindrops. High: 80°.

