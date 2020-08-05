Passing Clouds Overnight, Then A Sun/Cloud Mix Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After another day of mild sunshine and pleasant temperatures, we’ll transition into a warming trend for the rest of the week. Look for a few passing clouds overnight with lows in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Sunshine and scattered clouds return Thursday with a chance for a few sprinkles or a shower by late afternoon. Expect lingering clouds Friday, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. A few pop up storms would not be out of the question with the increase in temperatures and humidity heading into the weekend as readings rise into the middle to upper 80′s. Some of those storms could produce brief heavy rain, but that is still to be determined over the next 48 hours.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Not as cool. Low: 60°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit warmer. A few sprinkles possible by late afternoon? High: 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds and some sun. High: 84°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.