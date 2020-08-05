Quarantine Kitchen Burlington Facebook Group

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Back at the end of March, 2020, three regular guys (well, one of them IS a chef) decided to start a Quarantine Kitchen Facebook group during the early days of the COVID-19 quarantine. The bond these Burlington, Iowa, friends shared was a true passion for cooking.

This fondness for sharing recipes and cooking techniques must have really tapped into others spending more time in the kitchen during lockdown. How do we know this? The group has blossomed into a viral, world-wide community. Membership has grown to over 13,000 people from 40 different countries!

This segment features one of the founding members, Brian Carper, and his son, Chandler, discussing the background and mission of the Facebook group. Carper, a Burlington police officer, is one of the groups three administrators. The other two are Brandon Burros (a legitimate chef!) and Brent Gibbs. If you are interested in joining the Quarantine Kitchen group (to become a member), message the guys (via Facebook) to say you are interested in receiving an invite. Plenty of links have been embedded in this story for you to easily access their group on the social media site.

