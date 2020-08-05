Rain Chances Return This Weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some much needed rain will arrive this weekend. Areas north of I-80 are being monitored for drought, but it appears most the heavy rain will setup along and south of I-80 this weekend. While I’m not expecting this weekend to be a washout, the storms and rain that does move through will be efficient at producing heavy rain in a short amount of time. At this time it appears Saturday morning and Sunday evening will be the timeframes when most rain will fall. Amounts of 1″ appear possible, especially south of I-80.

Heaviest south of I-80 (KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.