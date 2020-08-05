Rock Island County health officials report 34 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including one additional death.

Health officials say the death was of a man in his 80s from COVID-19 and he had been isolating at home.

The death toll now stands at 33 in Rock Island County.

The 34 new COVID-19 cases announced on Wednesday brings the total number of cases in Rock Island County to 1,679. Health officials say 10 of the cases are associated with an outbreak at the Heartland Health Care Center in Moline. Information about outbreaks in Illinois long-term care facilities can be found here.

Health officials say there are 17 patients being hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl younger than 13 who is isolating at home

· A female infant who is isolating at home

· A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

