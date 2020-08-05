Advertisement

Rock Island-Milan Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence talks about district’s ‘Return to Learn’ plan

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - With the 2020-2021 school year quickly approaching, parents are looking to each district to see what they plan to do.

In the Rock Island-Milan School District, the year will start the same way the previous year ended - at home.

TV6 had a chance to speak with District Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence Wednesday about the remote learning plan and what the blended plan will look like when it starts Sept. 8.

Lawrence said after a month at home, students will go to school two days a week as part of the blended plan, but they will be split by their last names so only half the kids are in school at the same time.

