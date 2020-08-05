STEAM on Wheels Summer Camps

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sam McCullum of Steam On Wheels Lab in Bettendorf joined PSL to highlight all the STEAM summer camp options available for Quad Cities kids. The mission of STEAM on Wheels is to empower future generations with hands-on experience and skill development by using new and emerging technologies that provide limitless possibilities for design and invention. In case you’re wondering, STEAM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Some of the hands-on scheduled camps coming up in July---with social distancing incorporated in the programs---include Mindcraft character creation, coding, 3-D Printing, woodworking, and so much more! Get more info including registration forms for other upcoming programs at the STEAM on Wheels website. Phone: (708) 527-8994. See the fun and impact of their programming in the YouTube video below!

