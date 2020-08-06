Bettendorf schools deep clean ahead of students return

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf is ensuring students are as safe as possible this school year by deep cleaning all surfaces ahead of students' return.

Custodians have been cleaning the schools since March and will continue throughout the school year.

“I don’t think at any point in K-12 history have custodians been more important to a school district than they are right now,” Curt Pratt, Director of Operations at Bettendorf Schools said.

The custodian team is using Virox products, an EPA certified cleaning aid.

Summer cleaning traditionally includes cleaning out classrooms, scrubbing carpets, and waxing floors. Ahead of this school year, custodians are also focusing sanitizing efforts on frequently touched areas such as doorknobs, railings, and light switches.

With around-the-clock cleaning needed, all staff will be responsible for helping sanitize. Teachers, paras, secretaries, administrators, and others will need to wipe down areas around them between classes. Pratt says an all hands on deck approach is best to keep everybody safe.

“I know our staff takes incredible pride in what they do so they relish in the fact that they now have a more important role in the day to day cleaning. People will definitely be noticing as things don’t get done so they realize they will have to meet the challenges,” Pratt said.

Deep cleaning will continue throughout the school year. Bettendorf students return to the classroom on August 24.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.