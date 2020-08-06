Advertisement

Black Hawk College awarded $100,000 grant to develop cybersecurity program

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Community College Board is awarding $1.7 million to 21 community college across the state, including Black Hawk College.

According to the board’s press release, the funds will support the improvement and innovation of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming.

Colleges will use the funds to either enhance student transitions, provide student centered support services or to strengthen the CTE educator pipeline.

In the release, the board said Black Hawk College will use the funds to develop a cybersecurity program. It will  offer a short-term certificate, a 1-year certificate, and a 2-year AAS degree, specifically focused on the Department of Homeland Security’s body of knowledge and skills and through alignment with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) preparation areas. The program will include transition points for both high school and adult education students.

