MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The boil order issued in Milan on Tuesday has been lifted.

According to city officials, the order was lifted at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The boil order was issued due to a water main break. It affected businesses and residents inside the perimeter of 10th Avenue South on 4th Street to 1200 block and West 11th Avenue on 6th Street to 4th Street.

