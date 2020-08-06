Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Congress split over cash injection for infected state budgets

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Muscatine home struck by gunfire Thursday

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Galesburg issues ‘Return to Learn’ plan for families

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Illinois health officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Iowa officials report 651 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Latest News

Sports

Iowa football announces new policies for tickets; capacity will be limited to 10-15,000 seats per game

Updated: 1 hour ago
he University of Iowa athletics department announced Thursday changes to football ticket sales and updated guidelines for the five football games scheduled to be played inside Kinnick Stadium in 2020.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Montsanto Jordan, 38, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Moline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a child last month.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.