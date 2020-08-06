CRIME STOPPERS: Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a child last month.

Police responded on July 29 to the 500 block of 16th Avenue, where a 10-year-old child on his bike was hit by a black car.

The car never stopped and was last seen driving south in the 1600 block of 7th Street, police said. The child suffered minor injuries and was treated and released. The bike was destroyed.

The driver is described as a white man in his 30′s with a long red beard. The vehicle has damage to his front driver’s side wheel well, which is missing and possibly the front bumper and windshield, according to police.

The investigation revealed the vehicle is a black 2007-2010 model Nissan Altima.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

