CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Montsanto Jordan, 38, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

Police say he is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 230 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

