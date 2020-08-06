CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for suspect who set car on fire

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who set fire to a car on July 19.

Police say around 4:20 a.m., the suspect was seen on surveillance video setting fire to a silver Toyota Corolla in the 2100 block of 5th Street

He put newspaper in a bowl, placed it on the hood near the passenger side windshield, and lit it, according to police. The fire caused extensive damage.

Police say the man is thin, about 5-feet-11-inches tall, and was wearing a multi-colored baseball cap with the number “23” on the left side, a white or gray tee-shirt, and dark-colored shorts.

It appears that he has several tattoos on his right arm. Police say the man left in a black passenger car.

Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

