Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for suspect who set car on fire

The Rock Island Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who set fire to a car on July 19.
The Rock Island Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who set fire to a car on July 19.(Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who set fire to a car on July 19.

Police say around 4:20 a.m., the suspect was seen on surveillance video setting fire to a silver Toyota Corolla in the 2100 block of 5th Street

He put newspaper in a bowl, placed it on the hood near the passenger side windshield, and lit it, according to police. The fire caused extensive damage.

Police say the man is thin, about 5-feet-11-inches tall, and was wearing a multi-colored baseball cap with the number “23” on the left side, a white or gray tee-shirt, and dark-colored shorts.

It appears that he has several tattoos on his right arm. Police say the man left in a black passenger car.

Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Montsanto Jordan, 38, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Moline

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Moline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a child last month.

News

Sterling police arrest man after long-term narcotics distribution investigation

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Andre L. Peat, 29, was armed when they arrested him Sterling.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The total number of cases in the county is now 1,693.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man set fire to a vehicle in Rock Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rock Island Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who set fire to a car on July 19.

News

Boil order lifted in Milan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A boil order issued in Milan on Tuesday has been lifted.

News

Illinois health officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths.

News

Friendly House to host Back To School Resource Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is a curbside/drive thru event that will provide free school supplies, snacks, coupons for free physicals, and great information about programs available for kids and their families.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Man sentenced to prison in Clinton fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to up 15 years in prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios in August 2019.