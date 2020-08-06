Friendly House to host Back To School Resource Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Friendly House of Davenport will be hosting a Back to School Resource Fair on Thursday, August 13, from 4-6 p.m. or while supplies last. This will be a free curbside/drive thru event at their location’s south parking lot. Families are invited to stop by to get needed school supplies, snacks, coupons for free school physicals, along with important information regarding the wide range of community programs available to serve students and their families.

Social distancing measures will be in place to keep participants safe. There is a limit of 1 bag of school supplies per student and no more than 3 bags if there are no kids in the car. The resource fair will end when supplies run out. Friendly House is located at 1221 Myrtle Street in Davenport.

Learn more about the event and the Friendly House’s important community partnerships that help make this event possible here.

Come out for school supplies and important information about wonderful community services for your kids! The Back to... Posted by Friendly House of Davenport Iowa on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.