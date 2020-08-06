Galesburg issues Return to Learn plan for families

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Galesburg District #205 has released their Return to Learn plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The first five weeks of school will be online. Following that, the district will evaluate the status of the virtual format and make changes depending on the prevailing circumstances of the community, the state, and the nation regarding COVID-19.

Registration for families is now open and teacher e-learning training is currently underway through August 20. E-learning instruction is set to begin after Labor Day, on Sept. 8.

The Return-to-Learn plan outlines the rules and guidelines on E-Learning for all concerned including student expectations regarding attendance and daily assignments and parental responsibilities such as reserving a space in the home for the student to complete their studies and making sure your child finishes important tasks. Teachers will be conducting instruction from school classrooms. Other issues addressed include food service, security and transportation, and tech support.

See the entire Galesburg CUSD #205 Return to Learn 2020-2021 Plan here.

