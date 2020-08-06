Heavy police presence due to rollover crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a rollover crash Wednesday evening in Davenport.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Brady Street.

Officers say a vehicle flipped on its side, crashing into a solar-panel power box and kit.. They say the driver of the vehicle climbed out and fled on foot.

The crash did sever a gas line, causing a leak in the area. Mid-American arrived on scene and has since fixed that leak.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates when information becomes available.

