Heavy police presence due to rollover crash in Davenport

Details are limited at this time
Police could be seen near the vehicle, which appears to be on its side next to a tree.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a rollover crash Wednesday evening in Davenport.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Brady Street.

Officers say a vehicle flipped on its side, crashing into a solar-panel power box and kit.. They say the driver of the vehicle climbed out and fled on foot.

The crash did sever a gas line, causing a leak in the area. Mid-American arrived on scene and has since fixed that leak.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates when information becomes available.

