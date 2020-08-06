Illinois health officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

- Bond County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Gallatin County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 90s

- Knox County: 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

- Saline County: 1 female 60s

- Union County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 unknown 60s

IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,686 tests for a total of 2,937,749.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30 – August 5 is 4.0%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,517 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 346 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

