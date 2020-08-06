Advertisement

Iowa football announces new policies for tickets; capacity will be limited to 10-15,000 seats per game

Iowa plays Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Penn State won 17-12. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa athletics department announced Thursday changes to football ticket sales and updated guidelines for the five football games scheduled to be played inside Kinnick Stadium in 2020. 

Iowa’s five home Big Ten Conference games will be sold as single games and not as a season ticket, and capacity at Kinnick Stadium will be limited to 10-15,000 seats per game. Additional updates include:

· Main stand and premium seating in Kinnick Stadium will follow six-feet social distancing guidelines.

· Fans will be required to wear face coverings and additional mitigation strategies have been implemented.

· All tickets and parking passes will be mobile.

· University of Iowa students will have access to single-game tickets in the student section. The capacity will be limited and distribution plans are still being finalized.

· Parking lots will be restricted to 50 percent capacity and open four hours before kickoff.

To provide more access to the limited number of tickets, there will not be season tickets or season parking this year.

· New single-game prices will be announced soon and they will be priced by stadium section and game.

· Fans will select tickets in groups of two or four, socially distanced throughout the stadium.

· Seat locations will be best available at the time of purchase, by section.

· Parking will be sold on a single-game basis with one spot per account.

All information regarding tickets and Kinnick Stadium is posted here.

