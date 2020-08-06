Advertisement

Iowa officials report 651 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 651 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 47,141 and 906 deaths. The coronavirus website reports the data in real-time.

As of Thursday morning, 237 people were hospitalized, down from 248 on Wednesday. Sixty-eight people are currently in the ICU and 28 were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours.

In Scott County, 22 new confirmed cases were reported between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The total number of cases stands at 1,644. Thirteen people have died and 1,045 have recovered, the website shows. More than 24,000 people have been tested.

Clinton County also reported 22 new confirmed cases during that time frame, bringing the total number of cases to 350. The county also has reported three total deaths and 132 recoveries, according to the website.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

Muscatine:  838 confirmed cases (6,678 tested); 48 deaths; 724 recovered.

Louisa: 380 confirmed cases (1,822 tested); 14 deaths; 351 recovered.

Des Moines: 151 confirmed cases (4,331 tested); two deaths; 97 recovered.

Henry: 117 confirmed cases (2,630 tested); three deaths; 88 recovered.

Lee: 105 confirmed cases (2,964 tested); three deaths; 52 recovered.

Jackson: 148 total cases (2,629 tested); one death; 55 recovered.

Cedar: 124 confirmed cases (2,416 tested); one death: 92 recovered.

