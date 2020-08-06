Muscatine home struck by gunfire Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A home was struck by gunfire early Thursday in Muscatine.

The Muscatine Police Department said it responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Sampson Street for a report of gunfire.

They found the home had been hit by several bullets. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Major Crimes Investigators.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Roseman at 563-263-9922 or jroseman@muscatineiowa.gov.

