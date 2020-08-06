Advertisement

Muscatine home struck by gunfire Thursday

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A home was struck by gunfire early Thursday in Muscatine.

The Muscatine Police Department said it responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Sampson Street for a report of gunfire.

They found the home had been hit by several bullets. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Major Crimes Investigators.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Roseman at 563-263-9922 or jroseman@muscatineiowa.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man sentenced to prison in Clinton fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to up 15 years in prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios in August 2019.

Local

Iowa officials report 651 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 651 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Galesburg issues ‘Return to Learn’ plan for families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Galesburg CUSD #205 has issued the 2020-2021 Return to Learn plan for families which highlights all the rules and guidelines surrounding the first five weeks of all-virtual learning for students.

News

United Way Quad Cities kicks off ‘Stronger Together’ campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
United Way of the Quad Cities kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Wednesday, nearly two months early.

Latest News

News

Central DeWitt Community School District releases 'Return to Learn' plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Central DeWitt Community School District on Thursday released its "Return to Learn" plan.

News

Centennial Bridge lane closures begin Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Centennial Bridge will have a couple of lane closures starting Thursday due to bridge inspections.

News

Davenport police investigate rollover crash Wednesday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Brady Street.

News

Landmarks Illinois asks RICo Board to work together on repurpose plan for old courthouse

Updated: 6 hours ago
Landmarks Illinois has sent a letter to the Rock Island County Board asking to work together on a used or repurposed plan for the 125-year-old Courthouse.

News

Captain's Table in Moline to reopen Aug. 14

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Captain’s Table along the Moline Riverfront will reopen Aug. 14, more than two years after a fire destroyed the restaurant.

News

City plans to install temporary stoplights at Davenport intersection

Updated: 6 hours ago
Davenport plans to install stoplights at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue that became the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday.