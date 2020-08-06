Partly Cloudy & Warmer

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - It's going to start feeling like summer again as temperatures will warm into the weekend. The humidity will be back for the weekend as well, with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday feeling near 100. Rain chances arrive by Saturday morning and remain until early Saturday afternoon. Dry time will be welcomed by late Saturday afternoon and through Sunday afternoon. High temperatures are going to stay in the low to mid 80s through the next week and lows are warmer in the mid 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Some clouds. Low: 60°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. High: 84°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain by early morning . Low: 67°. Wind: SE 0-10 mph. .

