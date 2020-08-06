Partly Cloudy & Warmer

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Aside from a few showers to the west of the QCA this morning we will be dry again. Look for temps to get a little warmer today thanks to south winds and sunshine, meaning we will hit the low 80s. Temps will continue to warm into the weekend with most areas hitting the upper 80s by Sunday. We will dry during the day on Friday, but Friday night into Sunday morning showers and storms will set up in or near the area. With the increase in moisture all storms will be efficient at producing heavy rainfall. We will be dry from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon, thus most of the weekend will be dry. More rain is likely Sunday night into Monday. Temps will average in the upper 80s all next week feeling like the 90s with humidity factored in.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 84°.

