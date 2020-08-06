Advertisement

Partly Cloudy & Warmer

Becoming hot & humid by the weekend.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Aside from a few showers to the west of the QCA this morning we will be dry again. Look for temps to get a little warmer today thanks to south winds and sunshine, meaning we will hit the low 80s. Temps will continue to warm into the weekend with most areas hitting the upper 80s by Sunday. We will dry during the day on Friday, but Friday night into Sunday morning showers and storms will set up in or near the area. With the increase in moisture all storms will be efficient at producing heavy rainfall. We will be dry from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon, thus most of the weekend will be dry. More rain is likely Sunday night into Monday. Temps will average in the upper 80s all next week feeling like the 90s with humidity factored in.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 84°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Passing Clouds Overnight, Then A Sun/Cloud Mix Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

A Comfortable Evening Ahead

Updated: 10 hours ago
After another day of mild sunshine and pleasant temperatures, we’ll transition into a warming trend for the rest of the week. Look for a few passing clouds overnight with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast

Partly Cloudy & Warmer Today

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Partly Cloudy & Warmer Today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Clearing and Cool Tonight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Clear skies and cool temperatures tonight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT

VOD Recordings

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Forecast

Sunny & Cool Again Today

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Cloudy Skies This Evening, Then Clearing Overnight

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Clearing and cooler

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
Temperatures will drop into the 50's tonight