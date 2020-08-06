Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including one additional death.

According to health officials, the death is of a man in his 70s from COVID-19. He had been isolating at home.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 34. The total number of cases in the county is now 1,693.

Health officials say 17 patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Latest News

News

Boil order lifted in Milan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A boil order issued in Milan on Tuesday has been lifted.

News

Illinois health officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 188,424 cases, including 7,594 deaths.

News

Friendly House to host Back To School Resource Fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is a curbside/drive thru event that will provide free school supplies, snacks, coupons for free physicals, and great information about programs available for kids and their families.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Man sentenced to prison in Clinton fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Illinois man was sentenced Thursday to up 15 years in prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios in August 2019.

Crime

Muscatine home struck by gunfire Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A home was struck by gunfire early Thursday in Muscatine.

Local

Iowa officials report 651 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 651 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

News

Galesburg issues ‘Return to Learn’ plan for families

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Galesburg CUSD #205 has issued the 2020-2021 Return to Learn plan for families which highlights all the rules and guidelines surrounding the first five weeks of all-virtual learning for students.

News

United Way Quad Cities kicks off ‘Stronger Together’ campaign

Updated: 8 hours ago
United Way of the Quad Cities kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Wednesday, nearly two months early.

News

Centennial Bridge lane closures begin Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Centennial Bridge will have a couple of lane closures starting Thursday due to bridge inspections.