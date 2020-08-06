Rock Island County health officials report 14 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including one additional death.

According to health officials, the death is of a man in his 70s from COVID-19. He had been isolating at home.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 34. The total number of cases in the county is now 1,693.

Health officials say 17 patients are being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

