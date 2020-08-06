Sterling police arrest man after long-term narcotics distribution investigation

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Sterling after a long-term narcotics distribution investigation, according to the Sterling Police Department.

Police arrested Andre L. Peat, 29, for three counties of delivery of a controlled substance, two with crack cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Peat had a stolen semi-automatic handgun at the time of the arrest.

Peat was arrested in the 600 block of Locust Street in Sterling, Illinois. Police say he was last known to live in Mount Carroll.

According to police, Peat is on parole in Illinois for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Peat is also out on bond after being charged in Carroll County Illinois for the offense of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

The Illinois State Police SWAT team and the Illinois State Police Air Operations Unit assisted Sterling police in the arrest. The Black Hawk Area Task Force also helped out with the investigation.

