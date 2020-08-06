United Way Quad Cities kicks off ‘Stronger Together’ campaign

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - United Way Quad Cities kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Wednesday, nearly two months early.

This campaign’s theme this year is called “Stronger Together.” United Way is inviting businesses, individual donors and foundations to help kids back on track in school, adults back to work and enable residents to live safe and healthy lives.

“We’re proud of our response so far, but we know there is so much more to do if we are to recover and rebuild a stronger Quad Cities,” Rene Gellerman, United Way President and CEO, said in a news release.

United Way hopes to raise $2.5 million by October 1. According to United Way, this is about a 40% increase over last year during this timeframe.

United Way also announced a $300,000 dollar-for-dollar match for first-time and increased donations thanks to an anonymous donor.

If you’re interested in donating, you can visit the United Way Quad Cities website here.

Below are the ways United Way says it has responded to the COVID-19 crisis in the Quad Cities, in addition to its work with the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund and the COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund.

· Offering United Way’s 36 funded agencies early access to allocations for help with emergency relief.

· Establishing the 2-1-1 call center as a one-stop shop for COVID-19 support and service referrals.

· Conducting a virtual book drive, delivering more than 100 books to essential workers’ kids at local child care centers in May.

· Re-aligning nearly $3 million of Strategic Impact grants to support local nonprofits working on the economic and health recovery and rebuilding from COVID-19.

· Connecting volunteers to virtual and in-person opportunities to help fulfill urgent needs like distribution of food, hygiene, PPE and cleaning supplies.

· Working closely with Scott and Rock Island counties’ superintendents to find and fund solutions that makes student learning possible.

