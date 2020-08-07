Becoming Humid This Weekend/Strong Storms Sunday Night?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Our weather pattern will turn active and much more humid by Sunday. After a few storms late tonight into Saturday morning we will likely be dry until Sunday night. A cold front will approach the area from the NW. Ahead of it we will see temps soar into the 80s and 90s all while feeling close to 100º in many areas. This will be a favorable set up for strong storms to develop off to our NW. These will move into the area after sunset, but in a weakening fashion due to the loss of day time heating. This will need to be watched, especially if the front speeds up. Right now it would be a welcomed rain event with a few storms producing gusty winds. Stay tuned.

