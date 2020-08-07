Advertisement

Davenport Fire Department holding virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ drive

(KEVN)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is holding its drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association virtually this year.

The MDA’s “Fill the Boot” program has raised critical funds for the muscular dystrophy community for 66 years. However, this year it is going virtual due to COVID-19.

The Davenport Fire Department says it has made the drive an annual tradition and appreciates any support from the public.

Donations will be collected here through the end of August.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Muscatine mural encourages joy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Marci Clark
The hashtag associated with the mural, #LoveTheWorldYouAreIn, carries a special message.

News

New Muscatine mural encourages joy

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Central DeWitt Community School District shares Return to Learn plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Central DeWitt Community School District released its Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.

News

Man sentenced to prison in Clinton fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Muscatine home struck by gunfire Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Galesburg issues ‘Return to Learn’ plan for families

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Illinois health officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report 651 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Iowa football announces new policies for tickets; capacity will be limited to 10-15,000 seats per game

Updated: 2 hours ago
he University of Iowa athletics department announced Thursday changes to football ticket sales and updated guidelines for the five football games scheduled to be played inside Kinnick Stadium in 2020.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Montsanto Jordan, 38, is wanted by the Moline Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.