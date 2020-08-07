Davenport Fire Department holding virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is holding its drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association virtually this year.

The MDA’s “Fill the Boot” program has raised critical funds for the muscular dystrophy community for 66 years. However, this year it is going virtual due to COVID-19.

The Davenport Fire Department says it has made the drive an annual tradition and appreciates any support from the public.

Donations will be collected here through the end of August.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.