Davenport police investigating three gunfire incidents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating three gunfire incidents that occurred late Thursday night and early Friday.

Officers responded at 10:54 p.m. to two separate reports of gunfire that were called in at the same time.

The first occurred in the 100 block of East 35th Street. Police said in a media release that preliminary information indicated that shots were fire from a newer red midsize sedan that then left the area.

Two homes in the 100 block of East 35th Street sustained damage. No injuries were reported.

The second incident happened at 14th and Vine streets. Officers located fired cartridge cases. No injuries or damage were reported.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3700 block of West Locust Street and located fired cartridge cases and two homes that were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incidents.

Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.