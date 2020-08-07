Advertisement

Davenport police investigating three gunfire incidents

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating three gunfire incidents that occurred late Thursday night and early Friday.

Officers responded at 10:54 p.m. to two separate reports of gunfire that were called in at the same time.

The first occurred in the 100 block of East 35th Street. Police said in a media release that preliminary information indicated that shots were fire from a newer red midsize sedan that then left the area.

Two homes in the 100 block of East 35th Street sustained damage. No injuries were reported.

The second incident happened at 14th and Vine streets. Officers located fired cartridge cases. No injuries or damage were reported.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3700 block of West Locust Street and located fired cartridge cases and two homes that were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incidents.

 Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 588 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 588 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Illinois News

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker to announce new coronavirus guidelines Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to announce new guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Iowa State Fair to be held virtually Aug. 13-23

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa State Fair officials have announced the fair will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday discussed a new feature on the state’s coronavirus website that shows positivity rates from test results in each county.

Latest News

News

First day of online school for Rock Island-Milan School District

Updated: 4 hours ago
The first day of online learning began Thursday in the Rock Island-Milan School District.

News

Freshman return to class at United Township High School Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Freshman returned to class at United Township High School in East Moline on Thursday.

Illinois News

Illinois extends unemployment benefits another 20 weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended jobless benefits another 20 weeks as the state’s unemployment numbers continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Longtime Davenport civic leader Clyde Mayfield dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Clyde Mayfield, a longtime Davenport civic leader, has died. He was 68.

KWQC

Becoming Humid This Weekend/Strong Storms Sunday Night?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Strong storms late Sunday?

Local

Davenport City Council discusses renewal agreement for school resource officer, liaison

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
An agenda item involving a renewal agreement for a school resource officer was debated at Davenport’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday.