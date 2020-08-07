Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,084 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,084 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths include:

  • Clark County: 1 male 60s
  • Cook County: One male (30s), one male (40s), two males (60s), one female (70s), one male (70s), two females (80s), two females (90s)
  • Ford County: One male (80s)
  • Iroquois County: One male (60s), one male (70s)
  • Lake County: One female (80s)
  • LaSalle County: One female (90s), two males (90s)
  • Madison County: One male (90s)
  • St. Clair County: One male (80s)
  • Winnebago County: One female (90s)

As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 190,508 cases and 7,613 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,869 specimens for a total of 2,984,618. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 31 – August 6 is 4.1%. 

As of Thursday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus.  Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

