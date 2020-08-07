Advertisement

Iowa officials report 588 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 588 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 47,729, for a positivity rate of 9.3 percent, and 912 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 36,250 people have recovered and 510,522 have been tested.

According to the website, 223 people are hospitalized across the state, 65 are in the ICU and 33 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

Scott County reported 14 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,658. According to the website, one more person died, bringing the total number of deaths to 14.

As of Friday, 1,112 have recovered and 24,400 people have been tested.

Clinton County also reported 14 new cases as of Friday morning, bringing the total number to 364.

According to the website, 5,803 people have been tested, three people have died, and 137 people have recovered.

A breakdown of other local counties includes:

  • Muscatine: 840 confirmed cases (6,728 tested); 48 deaths; 727 recovered.
  • Louisa: 380 confirmed cases (1,828 tested); 14 deaths; 352 recovered.
  • Des Moines: 154 confirmed cases (4,362 tested); two deaths; 99 recovered.
  • Henry: 119 confirmed cases (2,643 tested); three deaths; 90 recovered.
  • Lee: 108 confirmed cases (3,008 tested); three deaths; 53 recovered.
  • Jackson: 148 confirmed cases (2,647 tested); one death; 65 recovered.
  • Cedar: 129 confirmed cases (2,441 tested); one death; 93 recovered.

