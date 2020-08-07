Advertisement

Iowa State Fair to be held virtually August 13-23

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Fair officials have announced the fair will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

During August 13th-23rd you can find videos, competitions, facts, memories, classes and more on the fair’s website and Facebook page.

Each day will be themed with different activities and videos.

The full virtual schedule is posted on the fair’s social media and website.

This year, the Iowa State Fair is going virtual. 💻🤓 We’re so sad we aren’t able to gather together to see the sights,...

Posted by Iowa State Fair on Thursday, August 6, 2020

