Iowa State Fair to be held virtually August 13-23
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Fair officials have announced the fair will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
During August 13th-23rd you can find videos, competitions, facts, memories, classes and more on the fair’s website and Facebook page.
Each day will be themed with different activities and videos.
The full virtual schedule is posted on the fair’s social media and website.
