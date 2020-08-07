Man wanted in police chase that started in Rock Falls

(KWQC) - Multiple Illinois police agencies are seeking a man wanted in connection with a police chase that originated in Rock Falls Friday morning.

Police said the man, Donald E. Powell, 34, struck a Lee County squad car and then ran on foot.

He was last seen in the area of Progress Drive and Dutch Road in Dixon, Illinois. Powell has an active, nationwide warrant out of Indiana.

Police said he is approximately 135 pounds with long dreadlocks with a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with pink writing.

Police said Powell may be armed and, if seen, to call 911. Do not approach him.

Agencies involved in the search include Dixon Police Department, Illinois State Police, Lee County Emergency Management Agency, Bureau County Sheriff’s Department, Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Amboy Fire Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.