Metro Illinois Quad Cities to require face masks for all riders starting Monday

Metro IL QC, Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transits will be reinstated after waived due to COVID-19. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Metro Illinois Quad Cities announced it will start requiring face masks for all riders beginning Monday, August 10.

Anyone over 2-years-old who is medically able to do so will need to wear a mask while on the bus or in a terminal.

This only applies to the Metro Illinois Quad Cities bus system.

Metro Illinois Quad Cities says it has distributed nearly 2,000 “Ride-Safe” kits to passengers over the past several weeks, which include a washable face covering, hand sanitizer and ride safe tips.

MetroLINK says all its vehicles are cleaned and disinfected every night. Its facilities and high touch points on vehicles are also cleaned regularly throughout the day.

🎶 The wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round. 🎶 And ‘round here, we wear face coverings! #MetroQC wants...

Posted by Metro IL Quad Cities on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

