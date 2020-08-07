Advertisement

New Muscatine mural encourages joy

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re downtown Muscatine, you can’t miss it. Brightly colored hearts grace the side of Pearl City Tattoo Shop. The hashtag associated with the mural, #LoveTheWorldYouAreIn, carries a special message. 

“The message to love the world that you are in, to me, it’s a powerful message to say...we have a lot around you that is good, we have a lot to say thank you for”, artist Johan Umana says.

During the pandemic, it can be difficult to find joy amid all the changes. Bright aspects to our days like the mural at the corner of Cedar and 2nd Street help. 

Take a stroll by the mural, snap a picture, and post it on social media with the hashtag #LoveTheWorldYouAreIn. 

“Come out, jump, get a good posed picture, and post them. We want to see them and we want you to share them with us too,” says Bill Kaufmann, Owner of Pearl City Tattoo Lounge. 

“I can see that at least in that moment, on that block, they feel something better, something different and something brighter,” Umana says. “It’s crazy how colors can change the mood or feelings of people.” 

The eye-catching work joins the collection of others in the downtown district. These attractions also boost tourism and encourage visitors to stop and admire the historic district. 

“If we can get them out of the car, interacting and loving the world they are in, and partaking with a great mural, I think that’s great for our community and great for downtown and also helps boost businesses,” Kaufmann says. 

Seeing posts of people posing with the artwork on social media is a gratifying experience for the artist. 

Umana says, “The artwork that you do means something for someone else and that’s rewarding.” 

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa State Fair to be held virtually August 13-23

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Each day will be themed with different activities and videos.

News

Iowa State Fair to be held virtually August 13-23

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Quad Cities organizations partner to host ‘21-Day Equity Challenge’

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Registration for the first of three sessions of the 21-Day Equity Challenge is open through August 20.

News

New Muscatine mural encourages joy

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Davenport Fire Department holding virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Davenport Fire Department says it has made the drive an annual tradition.

News

Central DeWitt Community School District shares Return to Learn plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Central DeWitt Community School District released its Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.

News

Man sentenced to prison in Clinton fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Muscatine home struck by gunfire Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Galesburg issues ‘Return to Learn’ plan for families

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Illinois health officials report 1,953 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago