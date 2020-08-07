New Muscatine mural encourages joy

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re downtown Muscatine, you can’t miss it. Brightly colored hearts grace the side of Pearl City Tattoo Shop. The hashtag associated with the mural, #LoveTheWorldYouAreIn, carries a special message.

“The message to love the world that you are in, to me, it’s a powerful message to say...we have a lot around you that is good, we have a lot to say thank you for”, artist Johan Umana says.

During the pandemic, it can be difficult to find joy amid all the changes. Bright aspects to our days like the mural at the corner of Cedar and 2nd Street help.

Take a stroll by the mural, snap a picture, and post it on social media with the hashtag #LoveTheWorldYouAreIn.

“Come out, jump, get a good posed picture, and post them. We want to see them and we want you to share them with us too,” says Bill Kaufmann, Owner of Pearl City Tattoo Lounge.

“I can see that at least in that moment, on that block, they feel something better, something different and something brighter,” Umana says. “It’s crazy how colors can change the mood or feelings of people.”

The eye-catching work joins the collection of others in the downtown district. These attractions also boost tourism and encourage visitors to stop and admire the historic district.

“If we can get them out of the car, interacting and loving the world they are in, and partaking with a great mural, I think that’s great for our community and great for downtown and also helps boost businesses,” Kaufmann says.

Seeing posts of people posing with the artwork on social media is a gratifying experience for the artist.

Umana says, “The artwork that you do means something for someone else and that’s rewarding.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.