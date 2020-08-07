Partly Cloudy & Warmer

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We will have one last day with comfortable August weather today with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. South winds will help to increase the humidity later this afternoon and overnight. A few storms are likely overnight south of I-80 and could linger in the mid morning hours on Saturday. Temps will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and near 90º on Sunday. Humidity will sky rocket Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front, meaning it will feel close to 100º area wide. The front will arrive after sunset, thus severe weather should be maintained to our NW, but it will need to be watched. Storms will exit the area on Monday morning setting up a cooler start to the next work week. Daily chances for storms next week looks likely as a hot and humid weather pattern will be in place.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms south. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 85°.

