Advertisement

Partly Cloudy & Warmer

Becoming hot & humid by the weekend.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We will have one last day with comfortable August weather today with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. South winds will help to increase the humidity later this afternoon and overnight. A few storms are likely overnight south of I-80 and could linger in the mid morning hours on Saturday. Temps will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and near 90º on Sunday. Humidity will sky rocket Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front, meaning it will feel close to 100º area wide. The front will arrive after sunset, thus severe weather should be maintained to our NW, but it will need to be watched. Storms will exit the area on Monday morning setting up a cooler start to the next work week. Daily chances for storms next week looks likely as a hot and humid weather pattern will be in place.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms south. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 85°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Partly Cloudy & Warmer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Heat returning by the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

Partly Cloudy & Warmer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Partly Cloudy & Warmer

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Passing Clouds Overnight, Then A Sun/Cloud Mix Thursday

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

A Comfortable Evening Ahead

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
After another day of mild sunshine and pleasant temperatures, we’ll transition into a warming trend for the rest of the week. Look for a few passing clouds overnight with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast

Partly Cloudy & Warmer Today

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

VOD Recordings

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Forecast

Partly Cloudy & Warmer Today

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Clearing and Cool Tonight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast