Advertisement

QC COVID-19 Coalition addresses pandemic’s toll on mental health

By Spencer Maki
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the mental health of Americans. The number of Americans experiencing anxiety and depression has tripled, according to a study from Johns Hopkins University.

During Thursday’s QC COVID-19 Coalition update, Anne McNelis, LCSW and Clinical Director for Transitions Mental Health Services in Moline stressed the importance of taking care of mental health, especially during the pandemic.

“The ongoing uncertainty of a worldwide pandemic really brings some significant changes life changes and unprecedented stressors,” she said.

According to the report, psychological distress in Americans increased from 3.4 percent in April 2018 to 24 percent in April of this year.

“The biggest prevalence of mental health problems is among young adults between the ages of 18 to 29 years old,” McNelis said.

The 18 to 29 age range reported an increase in psychological distress of 20.3 percent. According to the report, long periods of quarantine, social distancing, fear of becoming ill, economic uncertainty, including higher unemployment are causes.

“A third of Americans have displayed clinical signs of anxiety, depression, or both since the pandemic began. For those experiencing or were experiencing financial difficulties, that figure rises to as high as 55 percent,” McNelis said citing the American Psychological Association which found economic uncertainty is a major stressor for over 70 percent of Americans, “That figure really rivals what we saw in the 2008 great recession.”

According to McNelis, the best way to ease your stress is to set a goal of “staying regulated.”

This includes sticking to a routing of things like sleep, family meals, exercise, and structure in daily life. It can also be beneficial to reach out to loved ones and limit social media exposure.

If it’s difficult to complete those tasks more days than not, it might be a good idea to seek further help through mental health services, according to McNelis.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

QC COVID-19 Coalition addresses pandemic’s toll on mental health

Updated: 1 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Coronavirus

July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Economists have forecast that U.S. employers added 1.6 million jobs in July. That would normally be a scintillating job gain. Yet it would still fall far short of June’s 4.8 million increase and May’s 2.7 million gain.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

National

Virus talks on brink of collapse, sides still ‘far apart’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

National

Grim COVID forecast: Nearly 300,000 could die in US

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Coronavirus striking incredibly close to President Trump again with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine testing positive just before a meet-up with the President. Plus, a key COVID model is now predicting the U.S. will double its deaths from now but could save nearly 70,000 lives if Americans mask up.

National Politics

Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

National

Were you exposed to COVID-19 at work? In most states, your employer isn’t required to tell you.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By LEE ZURIK and MEGAN LUTHER
Employees say they were exposed to coworkers who tested positive for COVID-19 but were never informed by their employers. In most states, companies don't have to disclose cases.

National

COVID-19 Tracker: Employee Notification

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Is your employer required to notify you if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19? Not in most states. And there's no national notification law.